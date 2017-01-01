PRESS RELEASE Trump’s ‘New Iran Strategy’ Oct. 13, 2017 (EIRNS)—President Trump’s "New Iran Strategy," which was released late last night, focuses not on the nuclear deal per se, but on "neutralizing the Government of Iran’s destabilizing influence and containing its aggression," including the "funding of its malign activities." The policy proposes to "rally the international community to condemn the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps gross violation of human rights" and the government’s oppression of its people. The Administration "will seek to bring about a change in the Iranian regime’s behavior," it states. The document includes a litany of alleged Iranian threats and "reckless behavior," including cyber attacks against the United States, threatening the freedom of navigation, and support for the Assad regime. Countering the Revolutionary Guard is an emphasis, "through a strategy that neutralizes and counters’ Iranian threats." On the nuclear agreement, the policy document alleges Iran’s violations of the agreement, even though this has been contradicted by the International Atomic Energy Agency and all other signers to the agreement. Trump announced the decision today to not certify that Iran is fulfilling the terms of the agreement, despite all evidence to the contrary. This now passes the baton to the Congress, where some members are trying to make changes in the agreement. Senators Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) and Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) say they will introduce legislation to "address the flaws" in the nuclear agreement. A main issue is the sunset agreement on ending the sanctions, which now is the perogative of the President. The legislation would institute an automatic reinstatement of U.S. sanctions if Iran comes within a year of a nuclear capability, replacing the 90-day recertification by the President. The Iranians have made clear that they will not accept any "renegotiation" of the agreement. And neither will Russia or China, nor our European allies.