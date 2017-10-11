|
PRESS RELEASE
Who’s Covering Up for British Intelligence?
Oct. 12, 2017 (EIRNS)—A special Fox News investigation by Catherine Herridge published last night, looked into how it was that the FBI and Justice Department have refused every request by the House Intelligence Committee of Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), for information regarding the lurid anti-Trump dossier of Christopher Steele of British Intelligence.
Records show that the committee has made eight such requests since March, including subpoenas. Although the FBI and Justice Department are led by Trump appointees Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Jeff Sessions,
The Senate Intelligence Committee has also been rebuffed. "As it relates to the Steele dossier, unfortunately the committee has hit a wall," Chairman Richard Burr (R-N.C.) explained.
Senate Judiciary Committee Chuck Grassley (R-Kan.) has said there are "material inconsistencies" in the FBI’s replies to his questions about the dossier, and wrote to the FBI on Oct. 4 to ask whether and how the dossier’s allegations were "confirmed" by foreign intelligence agencies, naming British intelligence in particular. Glenn Simpson, the founder of the Fusion GPS firm which commissioned the dossier, has refused to reveal sources and payments, even during a closed-door session with Senate Judiciary Committee staff.