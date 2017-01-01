|
PRESS RELEASE
Caterpillar CEO Praises Potential of Belt and Road Initiative
Oct. 11, 2017 (EIRNS)—In an interview with China Daily published yesterday, the CEO of Caterpillar, Inc., Jim Umpleby, offered ample praise for China’s economic policies, its goal of becoming a manufacturing power, and its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The multinational expects to participate in BRI projects, Umpleby said, as customers using Caterpillar’s equipment,
Umpleby emphasized that the BRI will contribute to economic development, improve living standards and accelerate industrialization in the countries along the Belt and Road. Since its emphasis is on infrastructure connectivity, he said, this represents a long-term opportunity for Caterpillar and its Chinese customers.