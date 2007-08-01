|
PRESS RELEASE
Law Professor Presents the Facts on Need for Glass-Steagall
Oct. 10, 2017 (EIRNS)—A new research paper by George Washington University law professor Arthur Wilmarth, "The Road to Repeal of Glass-Steagall," presents the hard facts for policymakers as to how that "Road" led to the global financial crash of 2007-08, and should be reversed before another crisis.
Wilmarth is an attorney and teaches banking law and U.S. Constitutional history at GW. He says his article
He presents a detailed chronology of the cancellation of Glass-Steagall regulations, from permitting non-banks to offer uninsured substitutes for checking accounts (money-market mutual funds) in the 1980s, to allowing banks to securitize their commercial loans, to allowing banks to deal in the OTC (over the counter) derivatives markets—ending in permitting American "universal banks" for the first time in 65 years, and full repeal.
Wilmarth then takes on the arguments that these speculations did not lead to the crash. "All three innovations were leading catalysts for the destructive credit bubble that led to the financial crisis of 2007-2009." By "all three," he refers to the non-banks’ uninsured "deposit accounts," the asset-backed securities, and the banks’ broker-dealing OTC derivatives.
The laws which consolidated these regulatory attacks on Glass-Steagall—the Riegel-Neal Act of 1994, Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act of 1999, and Commodity Futures Modernization Act of 2000—
As to the "reforms" which can prevent a repeat crash, Wilmarth concludes,
Reinstating Glass-Steagal accomplishes those ends.