PRESS RELEASE U.S., Russian Envoys on Ukraine To Meet In Belgrade Oct. 6, 2017 (EIRNS)—Kurt Volker, the U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine, and his Russian counterpart Vladislav Surkov, will be meeting tomorrow in Serbia. Russian President spokesman Dmitri Peskov said yesterday, reports TASS, that this meeting is not aimed at achieving specific results. Rather, "This is the process of synchronizing the two sides’ stances, exchanging information, straight from the horse’s mouth, as the saying goes," he said. He noted that the United States is party to neither the Normandy Format not the Minsk agreements on the conflict in southeast Ukraine. "Nevertheless, it is important for Washington to receive first-hand information from the countries that are involved in the Normandy format," he stressed. Volker, however, seems to have a different idea on what the meeting is to accomplish. "Will meet Russian counterpart Oct. 7 in Belgrade to discuss how to catalyze Minsk implementation and restore Ukraine’s territorial integrity," he tweeted, reports Balkan Insight.