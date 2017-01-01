PRESS RELEASE Mueller Team Meets Steele, But Steele Refuses to Meet Congress Oct. 6, 2017 (EIRNS)—Political assassin Robert Mueller is reported to have sent a team to meet with MI6 agent Christopher Steele, CNN reported, giving credence to the garbage compiled by the British to stop Donald Trump’s effort to improve ties with Russia, and to bring him down. AP reports that the meeting took place in Europe in recent weeks, according to the source, "who spoke on condition of anonymity" of course. There’s no question who leaked this information to CNN. CNN writes that Mueller’s team "took the Steele dossier more seriously than previously known." Senate Intelligence Committee chairman Richard Burr said on Wednesday that Steele was refusing all efforts by the Congress to meet. "The committee cannot really decide the credibility of the dossier without understanding things like who paid for it, who are your sources and sub-sources?" Burr said.