PRESS RELEASE
Lavrov Rebukes U.S. ‘Double Standard’ Approach to Fighting Terrorists in Syria
Oct. 4, 2017 (EIRNS)—In an interview with the London-based, Arabic-language daily Asharq Al-Awsat, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that the U.S.-led coalition and the Syrian rebel forces they support, consistently act in a way that helps Islamic State and other terrorist groups.
While firmly reiterating Russia’s desire "to establish real coordination" with the Trump administration, including "in the area of counter-terrorism," Lavrov characterized Washington’s current policy as guided by "double standards" in Syria.
Similarly, Russian President Vladimir Putin, addressing the participants of the 16th meeting of foreign intelligence, security, and law enforcement chiefs that the Federal Security Service (FSB), which opened in Kranosdar today, warned against such "double standards," without naming the United States. He said:
Joint efforts against international terrorism are needed, Putin insisted; militants have "started creating new strongholds in other states and regions," and the return of militants "who passed ideological brainwashing and sabotage training in armed conflict areas" abroad are returning to their countries to continue conducting terrorist activities.