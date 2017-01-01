PRESS RELEASE Trump: Wall Street’s Puerto Rico Debt Is Wiped Out; We Will Help the People Oct. 4, 2017 (EIRNS)—President Donald Trump sent shockwaves through Wall Street last night with his straightforward emphatic statement that the Puerto Rican people come before the debt. In an interview with Geraldo Rivera from Puerto Rico, aired on Fox News Hannity on Tuesday night, when asked "to what extent do you commit to help to rebuild this battered place?" Trump responded: "We have to look at their whole debt structure. You know, they owe a lot of money to your friends on Wall Street. And we’re going to have to wipe that out.... You’re going to say goodbye to that. I don’t know if it’s Goldman Sachs, but whoever it is, you can wave goodbye to that. We’re going to have to do something about that. The debt was massive on the island... We are going to help the people out." The President then added: "We are going to get the electric going again. You know, that was a complete wipeout. That wasn’t like a couple of poles that came down. That was generating plants. That was a lot of very valuable equipment, but it was equipment in bad shape. But we’re going to put it in good shape."