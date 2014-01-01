|
PRESS RELEASE
Energy Secretary Perry Asserts National Energy Security Interest Over Wall Street’s Rigged Market
Oct. 4, 2017 (EIRNS)—Secretary of Energy Rick Perry sent an eight-page letter to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) on Sept. 28, instructing them to adopt changes in the rules governing energy pricing in order to prevent U.S. nuclear and coal plants from going bankrupt under current Wall Street policies, and thus ensure that the United States has a reliable, resilent national electric grid, which functions day-to-day and in the face of disasters, natural and man-made.
What Perry proposes is a "parity policy" for energy, under which electricity prices reflect the cost of production of reliable energy. His proposed "rule requires the organized markets to establish just and reasonable rate tariffs for full recovery of costs and a fair rate of return."
Nuclear plants, for example, have been shutting down across the country, because, under Enron-styled "free market" rules, they have been forced to financially "compete" with heavily subsidized "renewables" which only provide energy when the sun shines or the wind blows, and with fracked natural gas.
Perry warned that "the resiliency of the electric grid is threatened by the premature retirement of ... fuel-secure traditional baseload resources" such as coal and nuclear.
which can
Perry invoked a basic principle:
The Wall Street protection racket is gearing up the tired old lie which should have died with Enron, that "interfering" with the market to secure reliable energy is against consumer interests and raises electricity prices. Top among these idiots is New York Attorney General (and anti-Trump fanatic) Eric Schneiderman, who promised that