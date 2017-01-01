|
PRESS RELEASE
‘One Belt One Road’ Investment Fund Formed in New York
Oct. 3, 2017 (EIRNS)—The China-led Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has attracted the formation of a BRI investment fund in New York. The New York investment firm Kraneshares inaugurated its One Belt One Road Fund on Sept. 8.
Kraneshares CEO Jonathan Krane said,
As Krane indicated, the scale of the BRI has not been seen before; it involves investments in building infrastructure and industry which are larger than those of the post-War Marshall Plan by an order of magnitude.