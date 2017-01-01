PRESS RELEASE ‘One Belt One Road’ Investment Fund Formed in New York Oct. 3, 2017 (EIRNS)—The China-led Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has attracted the formation of a BRI investment fund in New York. The New York investment firm Kraneshares inaugurated its One Belt One Road Fund on Sept. 8. Kraneshares CEO Jonathan Krane said, "We believe the OBOR initiative is creating a new paradigm in global investing. The One Belt, One Road (OBOR) initiative will receive trillions of dollars in investment over the next decade and should increase the economies and trade, both of China and the participating nations." As Krane indicated, the scale of the BRI has not been seen before; it involves investments in building infrastructure and industry which are larger than those of the post-War Marshall Plan by an order of magnitude.