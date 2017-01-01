PRESS RELEASE RUSI Presents Its Plan for War in Asia Oct. 2, 2017 (EIRNS)—Malcolm Chalmers, Deputy Director-General of the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) in the UK, has issued (with stiff upper lip) a plan for unleashing complete hell in Asia through a war on North Korea. RUSI properly describes itself a "an independent thinktank engaged in cutting edge defence and security research. A unique institution, founded in 1831 by the Duke of Wellington, RUSI embodies nearly two centuries of forward thinking, free discussion and careful reflection on defence and security matters." The executive summary of the report by Professor Chalmers, modestly titled "Preparing for a Second Korean War," opines that "the U.K. needs to start thinking now about its response to what would be one of the most momentous strategic shocks of the post-Cold War era." He states that "War is now a real possibility. With North Korea making rapid progress in its missile and nuclear programmes, time is not on diplomacy’s side." As usual, he calls for American brawn to follow the lead of British brains. U.S. President Donald Trump, he argues, has determined that "classical deterrence theory is not applicable." He describes his plan for jolly good war: "The war could start in a variety of ways: North Korea could strike first if it believed that the U.S. were moving towards a surprise attack; or a U.S. attack might be triggered by North Korean test missiles hitting the ocean near Guam or California. If war were to begin, it is likely to involve [get it?] a large-scale U.S.-led air and cyber offensive at an early stage, followed by massive North Korean retaliation against South Korea and U.S. bases in the region, using conventional, chemical and possibly nuclear weapons. In these circumstances, a full-scale invasion of North Korea would be highly likely. Casualties in such a conflict would likely reach the hundreds of thousands [yawn], even if no nuclear weapons were used. There could be far-reaching consequences for the global economy, involving sustained disruption of vital supply chains and markets. If the U.S. were to launch a preventive strike without South Koreas agreement, it would be seen as signifying a willingness to sacrifice Seoul." This is why the British Empire must be destroyed.