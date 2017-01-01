PRESS RELEASE Former Chancellor Schröder Advocates Lifting Sanctions on Russia Sept. 30, 2017 (EIRNS)—Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder was elected chairman of the board of directors of Rosneft, the Russian oil and gas company yesterday. On the occasion he said he believes anti-Russian sanctions should be lifted and that a new German government would support the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. "I think that the [German] Federal government still supports the Nord Stream 2 project due to its own well-calculated interests. I think that the new government will demonstrate that Germany is interested in implementation of the Nord Stream 2," he said. On the sanctions, Schröder said, "The sanctions in the oil and gas sector are exacerbated not by the European Union, but by the United States of America. "Regarding the sanctions imposed by the European Union, we should speak about their relief instead of exacerbation, if there is any progress in Donbass, and it has indeed been reached."