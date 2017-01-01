|
PRESS RELEASE
Bill Introduced To Stop U. S. Support for Saudi War Against Yemen
Sept. 28, 2017 (EIRNS)—Last evening a bipartisan group of four Representatives introduced legislation, H. Con. Res. 81, which requires the "removal" of U.S. military forces from Yemen, unless Congress authorizes U.S. support. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), Mark Pocan (D-Wis.), Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), and Walter Jones (R-N.C.) are the four sponsors.
As reported today by Foreign Policy, Democrats Rep. Ro Khanna and Mark Pocan circulated a letter to colleagues asking their support for a bill "to restore Congress as the constitutionally mandated branch of government that may declare war and retain oversight over it." Pocan said that Congress should end the U.S. role in "this senseless, unauthorized conflict."
The sponsors of the bill also stress that assisting the Saudi-led coalition that is bombing Yemen harms U.S. national security, leading to the expansion of Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula. The bill includes assistance in "ending the suffering of millions of innocent people in Yemen."