PRESS RELEASE

Bill Introduced To Stop U. S. Support for Saudi War Against Yemen

Sept. 28, 2017 (EIRNS)—Last evening a bipartisan group of four Representatives introduced legislation, H. Con. Res. 81, which requires the "removal" of U.S. military forces from Yemen, unless Congress authorizes U.S. support. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), Mark Pocan (D-Wis.), Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), and Walter Jones (R-N.C.) are the four sponsors.

As reported today by Foreign Policy, Democrats Rep. Ro Khanna and Mark Pocan circulated a letter to colleagues asking their support for a bill "to restore Congress as the constitutionally mandated branch of government that may declare war and retain oversight over it." Pocan said that Congress should end the U.S. role in "this senseless, unauthorized conflict."