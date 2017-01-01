PRESS RELEASE U.S., North Korea Escalate Threats Sept. 24, 2017 (EIRNS)—The escalating war of words and insults between President Trump and North Korean leaders continued Saturday. While the United States deployed B-1B bombers from Guam, escorted by F-15C fighter jets, flew in international waters along North Korea’s eastern coast, north of the DMZ (the first time this century), the North’s Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho issued a diaribe against Trump in his scheduled UN General Assembly speech. Pentagon spokeswoman Dan White called the B1-B mission a "demonstration of U.S. resolve and a clear message that the President has many military options to defeat any threat.... We are prepared to use the full range of military capabilities to defend the U.S. homeland and our allies." Foreign Minister Ri said: "The absurd reality that someone like Trump, a mentally deranged person full of megalomania and complacency, who is chastised even by Americans as ’Commander in Grief,’ ’Lying King’ and ’President Evil’ is holding the seat of the U.S. President, and the dangerous reality that the gambler who grew old using threats, fraud and all other schemes to acquire a patch of land, holds the nuclear button—these constitute the gravest threat to the international peace and security today. None other than Trump himself is on a suicide mission. In case innocent lives of the U.S. are harmed because of this suicide attack, Trump will be held totally responsible." On the North’s intentions, Ri said: "Through such a prolonged and arduous struggle, now we are finally only a few steps away from the final gate of completion of the state nuclear force.... Our national nuclear force is a war deterrent for putting an end to the nuclear threat of the U.S. and for preventing its military invasion." He said that North Korea will take "preventive measures by merciless preemptive action" if the United States shows any sign of trying to overthrow or attack the regime," but the North does not have "any intention at all to use or threaten to use nuclear weapons against countries that do not join the U.S. military actions against the D.P.R.K." Trump tweeted: "Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at UN. If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won’t be around much longer!" A medium-sized earthquake near the North Korean nuclear weapon testing site is thought not to be the result of another bomb test, but a natural occurrence, perhaps provoked by the earlier test.