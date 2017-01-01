|
U.S., North Korea Escalate Threats
Sept. 24, 2017 (EIRNS)—The escalating war of words and insults between President Trump and North Korean leaders continued Saturday. While the United States deployed B-1B bombers from Guam, escorted by F-15C fighter jets, flew in international waters along North Korea’s eastern coast, north of the DMZ (the first time this century), the North’s Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho issued a diaribe against Trump in his scheduled UN General Assembly speech.
Pentagon spokeswoman Dan White called the B1-B mission a
Foreign Minister Ri said:
On the North's intentions, Ri said:
He said that North Korea will take "preventive measures by merciless preemptive action" if the United States shows any sign of trying to overthrow or attack the regime," but the North does not have "any intention at all to use or threaten to use nuclear weapons against countries that do not join the U.S. military actions against the D.P.R.K."
Trump tweeted: "Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at UN. If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won’t be around much longer!"
A medium-sized earthquake near the North Korean nuclear weapon testing site is thought not to be the result of another bomb test, but a natural occurrence, perhaps provoked by the earlier test.