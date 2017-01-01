|
PRESS RELEASE
Russia Accuses U.S. of Cooperating with ISIS in Syria
Sept. 24, 2017 (EIRNS)—The Russian Defense Minstry released satellite imagery on its Facebook page today which it said shows U.S. special forces units in areas north of Deir Ezzor controlled by ISIS.
"U.S. Special Operations Forces units enable U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) units to smoothly advance through the ISIS formations. Facing no resistance of the ISIS militants, the SDF units are advancing along the left shore of the Euphrates towards Deir Ezzor.
"The aerial photos made on September 8-12 over the ISIS locations recorded a large number of American Hummer vehicles, which are in service with the America’s SOF.
"The shots clearly show the U.S. SOF units located at strongholds that had been equipped by the ISIS terrorists. Though there is no evidence of assault, struggle or any U.S.-led coalition airstrikes to drive out the militants.
"Despite that the U.S. strongholds being located in the ISIS areas, no screening patrol has been organized at them. This suggests that the U.S. troops feel safe in terrorist controlled regions,"
reads the English posting.
Also, Al Masdar News reported today that the SDF takeover of a Conoco gas plant in the Deir Ezzor area on Sept. 19 was an air assault, meaning that they were transported there by U.S. helicopters, which supposedly scared off the ISIS militants that had been occupying the facility. Al Masdar reported that
"Photos published by The pro-militant ’Deir Ezzor 24 News’ ... of the Conoco Gas Factory on Saturday; show the facility’s infrastructure still intact, with little to no damage done to it. The Islamic State is not known for leaving facilities like this fully intact, so it is quite odd that they fled the area without destroying the site."