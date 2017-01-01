Russia Accuses U.S. of Cooperating with ISIS in Syria

Sept. 24, 2017 (EIRNS)—The Russian Defense Minstry released satellite imagery on its Facebook page today which it said shows U.S. special forces units in areas north of Deir Ezzor controlled by ISIS.

"U.S. Special Operations Forces units enable U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) units to smoothly advance through the ISIS formations. Facing no resistance of the ISIS militants, the SDF units are advancing along the left shore of the Euphrates towards Deir Ezzor.

"The aerial photos made on September 8-12 over the ISIS locations recorded a large number of American Hummer vehicles, which are in service with the America’s SOF.

"The shots clearly show the U.S. SOF units located at strongholds that had been equipped by the ISIS terrorists. Though there is no evidence of assault, struggle or any U.S.-led coalition airstrikes to drive out the militants.