|
PRESS RELEASE
The Idea of E-BRICS Is Now Being Floated, Where ‘E’ Stands for Egypt
Sept. 22, 2017 (EIRNS)—Is the BRICS about to become the E-BRICS, where E for Egypt? China’s Global Times floats the idea in an article entitled, "Could Egypt Become the Next Member of the BRICS?" Published on Sept. 14, it is co-authored by He Wenping, a senior research fellow at the Charhar Institute in China, and Hisham Abu Bakr Metwally, the first economist researcher at the Central Department for Export & Import Policy under the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Trade and Industry.
The article reviews the growing importance of Africa for the BRICS, pointing out that Egypt was chosen by China as an observer to take part in the Sept. 3-5 BRICS summit in Xiamen, and that
the authors write.
They point out the Egypt’s volume of trade with the "BRICS bloc was nearly $20 billion during 2016. Egypt recently signed a memo of understanding with China worth about $739 million for an electric railway line. The two countries have also signed an agreement for Egypt’s second satellite—'EgyptSat-2’—with a Chinese grant of 300 million yuan ($45 million).