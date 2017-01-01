PRESS RELEASE Possible Russia-U.S.-UN Meeting on Syria in Geneva Sept. 21, 2017 (EIRNS)—Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov said on Sept. 20 that there could be a meeting of Russia, the United States and United Nations on Syria during the next round of intra-Syrian talks in Geneva. "I cannot rule out that we will be able to return to our contacts with the Americans and the UN in the foreseeable future," Gatilov said, according to TASS. "Now, everything will depend on how our American counterparts will take this. I think that when a next round of talks is held in Geneva, we could meet with our counterparts from the United States as well.." The Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement reporting on Gatilov’s Wednesday talks with Karen Pierce, Director General Great Britain’s Political, Foreign and Commonwealth Office on the Korean crisis, in which where he argued for developing political talks with North Korea and not simply more sanctions. "Much attention was paid to the situation around the Korean Peninsula. Gatilov stressed that the instrument of sanctions to put pressure on the D.P.R.K. has been practically exhausted, and it is necessary to look for a political-diplomatic formula, in particular using for this a joint Russian-Chinese statement of July 4," the Russian Foreign Ministry statement read. Gatilov also brought up cooperation on Syria "given the progress achieved within the framework of the Astana process," the Ministry said. "With this in view, Gatilov drew attention to a need for an active support for negotiations on this platform, including in decisions of the UN Security Council," the Foreign Ministry said.