PRESS RELEASE
Possible Russia-U.S.-UN Meeting on Syria in Geneva
Sept. 21, 2017 (EIRNS)—Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov said on Sept. 20 that there could be a meeting of Russia, the United States and United Nations on Syria during the next round of intra-Syrian talks in Geneva. "I cannot rule out that we will be able to return to our contacts with the Americans and the UN in the foreseeable future," Gatilov said, according to TASS.
The Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement reporting on Gatilov’s Wednesday talks with Karen Pierce, Director General Great Britain’s Political, Foreign and Commonwealth Office on the Korean crisis, in which where he argued for developing political talks with North Korea and not simply more sanctions.
Gatilov also brought up cooperation on Syria "given the progress achieved within the framework of the Astana process," the Ministry said.
