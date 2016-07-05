PRESS RELEASE VIPS Binney and McGovern Make the Case against ‘Russian Hacking’ More Conclusive Sept. 21, 2017 (EIRNS)—Fresh from speaking at the Sept. 9 Manhattan EIR conference against the "Russiagate" fraud, Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity leaders William Binney and Ray McGovern co-authored a Sept. 20 article on consortiumnews.com, which added more proof to the VIPS case that a July 5, 2016 intrusion into Democratic National Committee (DNC) computers which has falsely been blamed on Russia, was not a Russian hack, as has been alleged, or any hack, but instead a "download/copy onto an external storage device by someone with physical access to the DNC." An insider leak rather than a hack, in effect. The new evidence cited by Binney and McGovern fits exactly into the place where critics have tried to attack the VIPS case: their contention that the speed at which the data was transferred was so high, that international transfer over the internet was impossible. Binney and McGovern did three real-life tests, and the highest transfer speed obtained was barely half of that of the July 5, 2016 download/copy.