PRESS RELEASE Rep. Nunes to DOJ, FBI: Turn Over Documents or Face Intelligence Committee Subpoenas Sept. 20, 2017 (EIRNS)—Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), Chairman of the House Committee on Intelligence, has sent a letter to the Department of Justice and the FBI, telling them to turn over documents on the role of British spy Christopher Steele in the attempt to destroy Donald Trump by Sept. 22, or be forced to testify a week later. The Daily Caller reports that Nunes, still chair of House Intelligence Committee and still acting on the Russia-Trump case despite having recused himself, had first requested documents related to FBI/Justice Department (DOJ) relations with Steele and his fraudulent dossier be turned over by Sept. 1. When that deadline passed without response, Nunes extended the deadline to Sept. 14—last Friday. That producing also no results, he then sent a letter to DOJ director, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and FBI Director Christopher Wray, setting this Friday, Sept. 22, as the deadline, and instructing them that if that, too, is missed, Wray and Sessions will have to appear before an open committee meeting on Sept. 28. The DOJ has no intention of complying; a spokeswoman told the media, "Conversations with the committee are ongoing, and the subpoenas that had compliance dates are on hold during that process."