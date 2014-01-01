PRESS RELEASE

Manafort Demands Criminal Investigation

Sept. 20, 2017 (EIRNS)—Paul Manafort has responded to the revelation that he has been wiretapped since 2014, including during his serving as Trump’s campaign manager and beyond, by demanding a criminal investigation of several aspects of the operation by the FBI and Special Counsel Mueller.

Jason Maloni, Manafort’s spokesman, said in a statement Sept. 19 that, if the CNN story is true that the FBI obtained a FISA Court order to tap his phones (including his condominium in Trump Tower), that "it is a felony to reveal the existence of a FISA warrant, regardless of the fact that no charges ever emerged."

Maloni went on to say that the Justice Department’s Inspector General "should immediately conduct an investigation into these leaks and to examine the motivations behind a previous administration’s effort to surveil a political opponent."

Manafort is also requesting that the Justice Department release "any intercepts involving him and any non-Americans so interested parties can come to the same conclusion as the DOJ [Department of Justice]—there is nothing there," Maloni said.