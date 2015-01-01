|
European Leaders Call for Defense of Iran Nuclear Deal
Sept. 20, 2017 (EIRNS)—The European Leadership Network (ELN) issued a statement on Sept. 18, signed by 78 former diplomats and military leaders, academics and other prominent individuals calling for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action—the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council plus Germany, to be defended, and warning that unilateral U.S. withdrawal from the agreement would cause great harm internationally. The statement’s signatories, who include George Robertson, former British Defense Secretary and former NATO Secretary General; Wolfgang Ischinger, Chair of the Munich Security Conference; Javier Solana, former EU High Representative and NATO Secretary General; and Igor Ivanov, former Russian Foreign Minister, argue that not certifying Iran’s compliance on spurious grounds would damage not only U.S. interests but also U.S. international standing, reports the ELN.
the statement says. It also stresses that the agreement was composed to do only one thing: prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon. "But it does at least do this." Therefore, it should not be employed to do other things.
