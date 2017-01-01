PRESS RELEASE Trump and Xi Discuss Trump’s November Visit to China and the Korea Crisis Sept. 19, 2017 (EIRNS)—Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump spoke by phone late Monday on Trump’s upcoming visit to China and on the Korean Peninsula crisis. Xinhua stressed the importance of the call from the standpoint of U.S.-China relations. Saying he was happy to maintain communications on a regular basis, Xi told Trump that China and the United States share extensive common interests and have seen sound momentum of exchanges and cooperation in various areas at present. On Trump’s visit to China in November, Xi stressed its importance and the need for both sides to work closely to ensure its success and inject new impetus into the development of China-U.S. relations. Xi called for strengthening high-level contacts at all levels, carry out the first round of China-U.S. social and cultural, as well as law enforcement and cyber-security dialogue, and extend bilateral cooperation in all fields. Xi also expressed his sympathy and solicitude to Trump and the American people for the hurricane catastrophes in the United States, for which Trump expressed his gratitude. Trump said he is looking forward to his state visit to China later this year, hoping it will strongly move bilateral ties forward. It is satisfactory for the U.S. and Chinese heads of state to maintain close contacts and a fine working relationship, Trump said. This year, both the United States and China have important domestic agendas, the U.S. President said, and expressed the hope that these agendas will all be smoothly carried out. The two leaders also discussed the Korean crisis and, according to the White House, they agreed to exert pressure on North Korea through implementation of relevant United Nations resolutions.