PRESS RELEASE
UN Secretary General Describes International Financial System as ‘Simply Not Fit’
Sept. 19, 2017 (EIRNS)—Addressing a meeting on financing for global development goals at the United Nations on Monday, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called finance "pivotal for success" in meeting the goals of development, and described the current world financial system as "simply not fit" for the purpose of ensuring the development of the world’s people.
Describing the results of the ongoing insane policy of QE ("quantitative easing") used to bailout the trans-Atlantic sector’s giant criminal banks since 2008, Guterres said:
Guterres cited the case of Africa, where more money leaves the continent through money-laundering, tax evasion, and illicit financial flows, than enters through development aid, as exemplary of the injustices that occur.
The Secretary General’s calls for fighting tax evasion and money-laundering, and "leveraging" current resources, do not address the total systemic change required, but he has at least identified the issue to be addressed.
"The choices we make on finance will be critical," he said.