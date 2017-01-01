PRESS RELEASE Foreign Policy Attacks Lyndon LaRouche over New Silk Road Sept. 18, 2017 (EIRNS)—Just days after a prominent interview with lead parliamentary candidate Helga Zepp-LaRouche was quickly "disappeared" from Germany’s Junge Welt publication, the U.S.-based neo-Conservative magazine Foreign Policy has vented its spleen against Lyndon LaRouche for the very existence of Helga LaRouche’s campaign. Foreign Policy’s title—"Lyndon LaRouche Is Running a Pro-China Party in Germany"—makes clear the issue is China’s Belt and Road Initiative, or "New Silk Road," which Helga LaRouche prominently represents both in China and in Europe. The article, appearing just before the parliamentary election, is largely unencumbered by easily verifiable facts: Lyndon LaRouche is not a millionaire, Helga LaRouche is not "Russian-German," LaRouche doesn’t publish on websites only in Russian and German, etc. "Germany must join the New Silk Road" is hardly a "bizarre campaign poster" to any informed German. "Overhauling global banking to stop the collapse of the financial system" is not a "vague idea": It is the return of the Glass-Steagall Act. But this is fundamentally a ham-handed attack by geopoliticians, on the new international paradigm which rejects British geopolitics in favor of collaboration for the mutual benefit of nations. The successful emergence of that new paradigm defines Lyndon and Helga LaRouche’s 40 years of work, and they represent it internationally. The McCarthyite Russia-baiting by Foreign Policy is clear, charging both LaRouches with "promoting the interests of Russia and China in the West." Even more clear is the fear of the LaRouches’ leadership with regard to the New Silk Road policy itself. "The question is whether the LaRouche movement’s real audience isn’t in Germany but rather in China, where there’s growing evidence the movement has influential followers." Testily, Foreign Policy notes how often Helga Zepp-LaRouche is cited as an expert in the press in China; and the lengthy August China Daily profile of Helga LaRouche is denounced as "a puff piece." The author of the attack, Bethany Allen-Ebrahemian, comes from the East-West Institute in Hawaii, and the detestable contempt she affects for Chinese intelligencia and leaders is a mark of neo-Con geopoliticians. But it belies a real fear of the New Silk Road policy, and the LaRouches as leaders of it. Foreign Policy will be one U.S.-based observer nervously counting the votes of the parliamentary slate of Germany's Civil Rights Movement Solidarity (BüSo) party.