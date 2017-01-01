PRESS RELEASE Rohrabacher Charges Intelligence Agencies Out To Sabotage Efforts To Get Assange Material to White House Sept. 17, 2017 (EIRNS)—California Rep. Dana Rohrabacher told the Washington Examiner today that someone at the White House, or in the intelligence agencies, was the source of the leak in the Wall Street Journal that he had spoken with White House Chief of Staff John Kelly last Wednesday about the congressman’s recent discussions with WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange on the "Russia-hacked-the-Democratic National Committee" lie. The Journal put out a story on Sept. 15 that Rohrabacher had called Kelly to propose that Assange be pardoned on criminal charges pending against him, in return for turning over the information on who gave WikiLeaks the DNC emails; that Rohrabacher had said that Assange would get nothing, if what he turned over was not really proof; and that a Trump administration official had told the Wall Street Journal that Kelly had told Rohrabacher that his proposal "was best directed to the intelligence community." Rohrabacher told the Examiner that his office had not leaked the call. "There are very powerful forces at work," he said. "We’ve got the NSA, the FBI and the CIA, all of whom confirmed a major lie that was being used for political purposes and a lie that was repeated and repeated in order to undercut our new President.... "You’ve got people who are obviously just trying to cover their ass for mistakes they have made. They will probably do their best to keep Trump from knowing about this and knowing about his options to expose this."