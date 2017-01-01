PRESS RELEASE P5+1 To Meet in New York Next Week on Iran Nuclear Deal Sept. 16, 2017 (EIRNS)—The P5+1 countries, comprised of the UNSC permanent five—the United States, Russia, China, the United Kingdom, France, plus Germany—are going to be meeting in New York next week, on the Iran nuclear deal, though details, such as whether the meeting will be at the level of foreign ministers or lower, apparently have yet to be worked out, reports TASS. Russia’s Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya told reporters yesterday that Russia plans to call on the United States not to pull out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, as the deal is officially known. He said that Russia’s message to the United States would be an appeal to stay within the joint comprehensive plan of action, and that he thought this would be not only Russia’s message, as other signatories to the agreement and players would seek to tell the Americans something along much the same lines. On Sept. 14, the U.S. Trump Administration announced that it will extend waivers on sanctions that were lifted on Iran as part of the deal. At the same time, the Treasury Department announced new sanctions on individuals and entities involved in Iran’s ballistic missile program and allegedly involved in cyber attacks on U.S. financial institutions.