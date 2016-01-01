PRESS RELEASE Transcontinental Rail Becoming Talk of Peru Sept. 15, 2017 (EIRNS)—Over the last weekend, conferences were held in three different cities in Peru, to discuss the bioceanic train project: EIR itself held a conference on the subject in its office on Saturday, this time focused on the proposals for the southern route (Brazil-Bolivia-Peru) drafted by the military’s National Center of Higher Studies (CAEN). A conference was held Monday at the Peruvian Amazon Research Institute (IIAP) in the northern city of Iquitos, to expand the regional coalition fighting for the northern train route which has been created by the Ucayli economists group which invited Helga Zepp-LaRouche to keynote the national conference of the Peruvian Association of Economists in Pucallpa in 2016. A whole new area of the country was drawn into these discussions by the third conference, organized by the engineers’ association in Peru’s second-largest city, Arequipa, with the participation of a speaker from China’s rail company, the CREEC, which is working on the bioceanic rail project, on the benefits which would ensue from the southern route passed through through Arequipa! An agreement to get the transcontinental train actually under construction has yet to be made, principally because of Wall Street’s grip on the governments of Brazil and Peru, which are playing a "yes, yes, but..." strategy. Bolivia, like China, will not take no for an answer, however, which has created the conditions for this fight for the train, whatever route, to explode in Peru. Bolivia is holding the first meeting of the Bioceanic Operations Group yesterday and today, where technical people from the six countries which would be directly effected by the southern route (Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay, Peru, and Uruguay) were to be present. Reportedly, representations from the three European countries interested in financing the project—Switzerland, Germany and Spain, the most recent to join in) were to participate by hook-up. Unlike the Brazilian government, the Peruvian government of Wall Street banker Kuczinski has verbally committed to the project (southern route), but has yet to release its proposal for the Pacific coast post where it will begin. That has been promised for the end of September. Building this transcontinental railroad to unite the Atlantic and Pacific coasts of South America is urgent. The bestial narcoterrorists of Sendero Luminoso (Shining Path) which Alberto Fujimori’s government crushed, are rebuilding, fed by their dominance of the expansion of coca production in the country, and the release from jail this year of many of their leaders, for whom George Soros’s "human rights" army organized sentence reductions. Sendero just succeeded in leveraging a national teachers’ strike fighting for just interests, to win back control over the national teachers’ union. Unless the train project introduces a new paradigm of full-scale development, Peru’s most vulnerable—its children—will be left at the mercy of London’s narcoterrorist army.