|
PRESS RELEASE
Counterpunch Reports on the Unraveling of Russian Hack Story
Sept. 15, 2017 (EIRNS)—Yesterday's Counterpunch ran "The Russian Hacking Story Continues to Unravel," a news item on the study published this week by Skip Folden, a collaborator with the Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS). Folden has sent his memo to former FBI head and current special investigator Robert Mueller, the House and Senate Intelligence Committees, and other decision-makers. His report, "Non-Existent Foundation for Russian Hacking Charge," thoroughly covers the lack of evidence for the Russian hack, and the absolute failure to properly investigate what has been called "the crime of the century."
Folden’s lengthy and detailed report takes up the lack of any specific evidence to support the "Russia did it" line; the non-existence of any trace routes showing that data from the Democratic National Committee's server was hacked and transferred to Russian agencies; the false attribution of malware supposedly found at the DNC to Russian actors (given that the malware was readily available, and of Ukrainian, rather than Russian origin); a full refutation of Crowdstrike’s competence to attribute crimes to Russia (as evidenced by Alperovich’s disgracefully incorrect claims about Russian GRU hacking of Ukrainian artillery equipment); the addition of fake Russian fingerprints; and the suspicious timeline of events from the Wikileaks announcement of upcoming Hillary emails to the claims of Russian hacking and the emergence of Guccifer 2.0.
Additionally, the lack of consideration of any "analysis of alternatives" to the Russia-did-it story, shows the political motivations to arrive at a desired conclusion. Regarding the FBI’s failure to directly inspect DNC computers, Mike Whitney’s Counterpunch article draws a useful parallel:
The American people are becoming increasingly sick and tired of hearing about the dastardly deeds of Russia, and after a year of headlines and ZERO evidence, feel that it is time to move on.
The Counterpunch article concludes: