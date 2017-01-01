PRESS RELEASE China on North Korea: ‘The World Must Remain Calm’ Sept. 15, 2017 (EIRNS)—In response to the missile test today by North Korea, Global Times issued an editorial titled "Despite North Korea’s defiance, world must remain calm." They note that it is obvious that "North Korea will continue its research of missiles capable of reaching U.S. territory despite warnings from the international community," but that Pyongyang knows that an attack on the United States or its allies would be suicide, adding: "It also runs contrary to the true purpose of North Korea’s missile research—to extend the life of its regime." Sanctions have failed. "The challenge to the international society is how to effectively control the complex situation triggered by North Korea’s missile tests, and prevent a proliferation of its impact.... The U.S. and South Korea should change their previous strategies of threats of force in order to reduce tensions on the Korean Peninsula.... North Korea may be a rule breaker, but the U.S. and South Korea are the real uncertainty."