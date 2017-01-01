PRESS RELEASE

War Crimes Against Yemen: ‘Made in Britain, Dropped on Children’

Sept. 13, 2017 (EIRNS)—The London-based relief organization Save the Children has produced a short film titled "Made in Britain, Dropped on Children," attacking British arms supplies, in particular laser-guided bombs, provided to Saudi Arabia and then used against the people of Yemen.

British movie actor Dominic West, the narrator of the film, charged:

"We are providing aid to Yemen, but also selling weapons which are being used in a country where children are being bombed and starved."

The film is presented to the public following charges made against Saudi Arabia and its military coalition in the Yemen war, by the New York-based Human Rights Watch, which denounced air raids that mostly kill civilians, many of them children: