PRESS RELEASE Trump Likely To Visit China and Other Asian Countries, Around November East Asia, APEC Summits Sept. 13, 2017 (EIRNS)—U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to visit China and other Asian countries in November. Citing an unnamed U.S. official, Reuters reports that President Trump is likely to make a stop in China in November; the visit is a follow-up to the invitation that Chinese President Xi Jinping extended during their April meeting in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, and also their July meeting in Hamburg on the sidelines on the G20 summit. The visit would be either right before or right after the U.S.-ASEAN summit and the East Asia Summit in the Philippines, Nov. 13-14, as well as the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, Nov. 6-11, in Da Nang, Vietnam. Japanese public broadcaster NHK, also citing unnamed diplomatic sources, reports that Trump was also considering visiting Japan and South Korea during his Asian tour in November. In February, Trump accepted Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s invitation to visit Japan by the end of the year. "The February agreement is still valid. We would definitely like to make it happen sometime within this year. But no specific timing has been fixed yet," a Japanese Foreign Ministry official said. The Japanese daily Yomiuri Shimbun said that Japan, the United States, and South Korea could hold a trilateral summit on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on Sept. 21. The APEC summit could also be the site of various bilateral meetings between Trump and other heads of state and government. TASS has mooted the possibility that one of those might be with Russian President Putin.