PRESS RELEASE ‘Teflon Donald Trump’ Sept. 13, 2017 (EIRNS)—That is the headline on a lengthy Politico article dated Sept. 13, which says: "Democrats have attacked the president every which way, but polling and focus groups show none of it’s working." The Democratic Party has been conducting all sorts of private polls and focus groups, especially in swing states, which confirm what LaRouche PAC organizers know from daily organizing activity across the country: that the attacks on Trump as "unfit" for office, as "ineffective," as being "out to enrich himself," and as being "in cahoots with Russia," are all falling flat. "None of it is working," Politico reports, adding: "Pollsters are shocked by how many voters describe themselves as ‘exhausted’ by the constant chaos surrounding Trump [who is] still viewed as an outsider shaking up the system, which people in the various survey say they like, and which Democrats don’t stack up well against." Trump is given credit "for the improving economy," and Politico says "voters are also generally unimpressed by claims that Trump exaggerates or lies, and they don’t see the ongoing Russia investigation adding up to much." All of which bodes very poorly for Democrats in the upcoming elections, since none of their hot-button issues are viewed favorably by voters, and Hillary Clinton’s obsessive and unending sour-grapes pronouncements are only making things worse for them. Well-informed Democratic Party sources tell EIR that all factions in the party have been pleading with Hillary to just put a lid on it, since she’s done massive damage with her sore loser statements. But rather than scaling back, she’s getting worse.