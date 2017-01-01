|
PRESS RELEASE
Thousands Evacuated from 17 Russian Cities After Simultaneous Bomb Threats Issued
Sept. 13, 2017 (EIRNS)—More than 20 shopping centers, railway stations, and universities had to be evacuated in Moscow, following warnings that they had been rigged with explosives. In total, 190 sites have been evacuated across 17 Russian cities after bomb threats, a security source told RIA news agency. According to TASS, 50,000 citizens in Moscow were cleared from train stations, shopping centers, and a university, in response to simultaneous anonymous phone calls today.
TASS reported.
Citing an unnamed emergency service official, the TASS report said that most searches in Moscow’s buildings targeted by bomb alerts turned up empty.
the official told TASS.