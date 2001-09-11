|
Coup Plotter Mueller Singled Out for Covering Up Saudi Role in 9/11 Massacre
Sept. 11, 2017 (EIRNS)—On the 16th anniversary of the 9/11 attack on the United States, we are reminded that the FBI and intelligence agencies leading the coup attempt today against President Trump, are the same people and agencies responsible for allowing the 9/11 attack to take place, and doing everything in their power to cover up the role of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the attack.
Antiwar.com Editorial Director Justin Raimondo wrote today.
There is a great deal the American people still do not know about how the attack occurred, but after much agitation, we do know that Saudi Arabia played a key role in the attack, but, "we wouldn’t know anything about this part of the 9/11 plot if Robert Mueller—then FBI director ... had had his way," Raimondo wrote.
On that, he cites Andrew Cockburn’s explosive report on Mueller’s personal efforts to block the Congressional Inquiry, included in Cockburn’s lengthy review of the fight to bring out the truth, published by Harper’s today.
Cockburn recounts the story of how former FBI lawyer and counterterrorism analyst Michael Jacobson, working for the Joint Congressional Inquiry into 9/11, came across a reference to an FBI informant in San Diego who knew one of the hijackers. Bob Graham, head of the Senate Intelligence Committee and co-chair of Joint Inquiry,
to follow up the lead, Cockburn reports.
"Graham and his team defied Mueller’s efforts, and Jacobson flew west," Cockburn continued. They uncovered the "damning details," now well-known, of the two Saudi hijackers’ close relationship with Saudi agent Omar al-Bayoumi, as well as FBI informant, Abdussattar Shaikh.
Citing Cockburn’s account, Raimondo goes for the jugular: