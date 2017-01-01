PRESS RELEASE

Lavrov Continues Diplomatic Push To Resolve Syria Destabilization

Sept. 10, 2017 (EIRNS)—In a joint press conference with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves le Drian in Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced Sept. 8 that the sixth round of the Astana talks on the Syria crisis will take place Sept. 13-15.

One of the goals of the upcoming talks is to establish a fourth de-escalation zone in Idlib, Syria.

Lavrov met today with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir. Lavrov emphasized that the safe zones being established in Syria are not aimed at splitting Syria, but were a temporary measure to arrive at a political solution to the armed conflict in Syria. Lavrov emphasized that the deescalation zones were an important step forward to arrive at more efficient solutions to the humanitarian needs of civilians, and for moving the political problems forward.