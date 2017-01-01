PRESS RELEASE Rep. Dana Rohrabacher Charges Russia Hacking Story a ‘Historic Con Job’ Against American People Sept. 8, 2017 (EIRNS)—In Sept. 6 remarks to Fox News, reported by Sputnik today, Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Calif.), charged that the entire Russia "hacking" story is a "massive propaganda campaign" and "historic con job ... one of the great political crimes against the American people in our history." Expressing total confidence that Russia had nothing to do with the alleged hacking of Democratic National Committee (DNC) computers, Rohrabacher asserted that the whole campaign was launched "to prevent our President from exercising the powers granted to him by the voters." He pointed out that the U.S. intelligence community never carried out an independent forensic analysis of Guccifer 2.0, one of the sources that allegedly provided WikiLeaks with DNC emails, and instead hired the very dubious CrowdStrike company. In its coverage, Sputnik references the "damning report" prepared by the Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS) last January, showing that the source of the DNC emails was a leak, not Russian hackers. [See Jan. 17 memo to Obama, in ConsortiumNews VIPS Memos.] Former NSA analyst Bill Binney is quoted arguing that the NSA would certainly have picked up any electronic transfer from Russia to WikiLeaks.