PRESS RELEASE
Vladivostok Plenary: Japan’s Abe on New Era of Relations with Russia
Sept. 7, 2017 (EIRNS)—Speaking before the plenary of the Eastern Economic Forum, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Japan last December ushered in a new era in relations.
he said, reported TASS.
"We should put an end to the abnormal situation when we still don’t have a peace treaty," he said and also said that it should be done in order to make full use of the potential that bilateral relations have.