PRESS RELEASE Vladivostok Plenary: Japan’s Abe on New Era of Relations with Russia Sept. 7, 2017 (EIRNS)—Speaking before the plenary of the Eastern Economic Forum, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Japan last December ushered in a new era in relations. "President Putin visited my hometown of Nagato last December. The history of the Japanese-Russian relations entered a new era at that time. Russia and Japan have made considerable progress over the past year, which we had been unable to make over the past 70 years," he said, reported TASS. "We should put an end to the abnormal situation when we still don’t have a peace treaty," he said and also said that it should be done in order to make full use of the potential that bilateral relations have.