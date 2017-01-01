|
PRESS RELEASE
BRICS Summit Shows ‘Rising Asian Powers’ Concerted Efforts for Boosting Global Economic Growth
Sept. 7, 2017 (EIRNS)—Talking to Xinhua on the sidelines of a seminar in New York City yesterday, the president of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, Stephen A. Orlins, said that the just-concluded, ninth BRCIS Summit at Xiamen
China’s proposals such as "BRICS Plus"—which includes an initial dialogue among the leaders of five emerging nations (Mexico, Egypt, Thailand, Tajikistan and Guinea) and the five BRICS leaders—and the Belt and Road Initiative, are creating new impetus for an open economy and multilateral trade that will benefit the BRICS and other developing countries and the world as a whole, Orlins told Xinhua. "From a U.S. perspective, all of these things are good for two major reasons," Orlins said.
he said.