PRESS RELEASE Trump and Xi Continue To Work on Difficult Korea Cooperation Sept. 6, 2017 (EIRNS)—The American and Chinese Presidents spoke by phone again today on the crisis on the Korean Peninsula, and both sides stressed the importance they place on President Trump’s upcoming visit to China, in avoiding war. China’s press agency Xinhua reported, "The Chinese president said the general direction should head toward a peaceful settlement of the issue, adding that dialogue combined with a set of comprehensive measures is best for seeking a long-term solution. "Trump said Washington has been deeply concerned over the ongoing situation on the Korean Peninsula, and attaches importance to China’s essential role in resolving the issue," Xinhua said. "He pledged to step up communication with the Chinese side in a bid to find a solution as early as possible. "Also during the talks, Xi said China attaches great importance to Trump’s visit to China later this year, hoping both sides can work together to ensure the visit a success," the news agency reported. The two Presidents apparently discussed whether there should be another United Nations Security Council resolution passed against North Korea’s nuclear and missile tests, and what the character of a resolution should be. A very brief White House statement on the call said that both leaders denounced the D.P.R.K.’s "provocative and destabilizing" actions, and "President Trump and President Xi committed to strengthen coordination and take further action with the goal of achieving the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."