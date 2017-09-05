|
PRESS RELEASE
China’s President Xi Jinping: ‘Create a BRICS Plus Cooperation Approach’
Sept. 5, 2017 (EIRNS)—President Xi Jinping held a concluding press conference at the end of the BRICS Summit in Xiamen today. He said that the BRICS leaders had reached "broad consensus on the current international situation, global governance and BRICS cooperation." At the initiative of China, Xi said, they had invited five other countries, Thailand, Egypt, Tajikistan, Mexico and Guinea, to attend a Dialogue of Emerging Market and Developing Countries together with the BRICS leaders. Under the theme "Strengthening Mutually-Beneficial Cooperation for Common Development," Xi said,
There had been some speculation that BRICS might be expanded at the Summit into a BRICS Plus with the addition of these other five countries from five different regions, but not all the members were in favor of such a project. India, in particular, which has had a heated border dispute with China over the last few weeks, had openly opposed such an expansion.
Nevertheless, it was clear that this practical cooperation with other developing countries would proceed apace. Xi said:
Xi also reported a commitment by the BRICS countries to deepen their political and security cooperation and enhance mutual strategic trust.
He described that this past year, the five countries had held a meeting of high representatives for security issues and the first stand-alone meeting of BRICS foreign ministers.
Xi said. He continued that the BRICS leaders have agreed to place more of a stress on innovation and in that way
In his introductory chairman’s statement at the Sept. 4 plenary, President Xi had announced that China was contributing $4 million into the project preparation fund of the BRICS New Development Bank for the bank’s operation and long-term development. In addition it was setting aside $75 million for economic and technological cooperation and exchanges among BRICS countries. China will also commit $500 million to the Assistance Fund for South-South Cooperation. In his chairman’s statement, Xi quoted a Chinese proverb to express the importance of BRICS solidarity, saying "a partnership forged with the right approach defies geographical distance; it is thicker than glue and stronger than metal and stone." (Full texts: concluding press conference; plenary keynote.)