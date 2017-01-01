PRESS RELEASE Putin Issues Statement of Welcome to Third Eastern Economic Forum Sept. 4, 2017 (EIRNS)—Russian President Vladimir Putin published greetings sent to participants of the third Eastern Economic Forum, which takes place on Sept. 6-7 in Vladivostok. The telegram’s text was published on the Kremlin’s website yesterday . It was also reported in full by TASS. In his greetings, Putin wrote: "Russia is faced with an ambitious target: to provide the best possible conditions for doing business in the Far East; to launch new manufacturing capabilities, and to create additional jobs. It is with this objective in mind that advanced special economic zones have been set up, offering tax incentives, simplified government regulation and oversight, and extensive infrastructure. More than 700 Russian and foreign companies are already taking advantage of these benefits, working on a range of highly promising projects in the Far East. We expect the number of such initiatives to increase as a result of this Forum. "Russia’s Far Eastern strategy is based on openness to collaboration and an interest in promoting the broadest possible international cooperation. As such, the theme of working together within multilateral structures such as the Eurasian Economic Community, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, ASEAN, and APEC takes up, by tradition, an important part of the Forum’s agenda. I am confident that your discussions will facilitate the development of effective models for combining various integration processes, and will help us to move further towards creating a Greater Eurasian partnership.... "I wish you all the best and a successful and productive Forum," the President said, in conclusion.