PRESS RELEASE Nancy Pelosi Defends Trump, Condemns Antifa Sept. 4, 2017 (EIRNS)—Speaking to the Denver Post today, House minority leader Nancy Pelosi, (D-Calif.) refused to condemn President Trump, saying it was too early to judge his performance in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. "He’s been gracious," she told the paper, "He went to Corpus Christi, which is sort of appropriate for him to do, because in the heart of the storm, it would be a challenge to accommodate a president." She suggested that Democrats shouldn’t fall into the political trap of constantly criticizing Trump, the paper wrote. "[The voters] don’t wan’t to hear us criticizing the president, she said. This was a choice; they made a decision. And to criticize the president personally is to disrespect their judgment. So I say to my members, This is about what we’re going to do." Pelosi instead saved her harsh words for the Antifa, the street anarchist group at the center of a violent demonstration in Berkeley, California on Aug. 19. Pelosi, who earlier had stated that the group deserved "unequivocal condemnation" for their action at the demonstration, today went further, telling the Post that, "I think if there’s some people who are acting in a violent way, that they should be prosecuted. I don’t care who they are, where they are, whatever organization they belong to." She then sought to put some distance between the radicals and the Party, saying, "You’re not talking about the far left of the Democratic Party—they’re not even Democrats. A lot of them are socialist or anarchist or whatever." Pelosi’s comments come in the wake of those of another leading Democrat and Californian, Senator Diane Feinstein, who shocked a San Francisco audience last month when she refused to call for Trump’s impeachment.