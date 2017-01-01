|
PRESS RELEASE
Nancy Pelosi Defends Trump, Condemns Antifa
Sept. 4, 2017 (EIRNS)—Speaking to the Denver Post today, House minority leader Nancy Pelosi, (D-Calif.) refused to condemn President Trump, saying it was too early to judge his performance in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. "He’s been gracious," she told the paper,
She suggested that Democrats shouldn’t fall into the political trap of constantly criticizing Trump, the paper wrote.
Pelosi instead saved her harsh words for the Antifa, the street anarchist group at the center of a violent demonstration in Berkeley, California on Aug. 19. Pelosi, who earlier had stated that the group deserved "unequivocal condemnation" for their action at the demonstration, today went further, telling the Post that,
She then sought to put some distance between the radicals and the Party, saying,
Pelosi’s comments come in the wake of those of another leading Democrat and Californian, Senator Diane Feinstein, who shocked a San Francisco audience last month when she refused to call for Trump’s impeachment.