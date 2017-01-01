PRESS RELEASE BRICS Issue Summit Declaration Sept. 4, 2017 (EIRNS)—The leaders of Brazil, Russia, India,China and South Africa have issued their Xiamen Declaration during the BRICS Summit in China, calling for enhancing and broadening cooperation. "Stressing the role of enhanced trade and investment cooperation in unleashing the potential of BRICS economies, we agree to improve and broaden trade and investment cooperation mechanism and scope, with a view to enhancing BRICS economic complementarity and diversification in BRICS countries," the document said. They called for trade and investment facilitation and connectivity and enhanced policy sharing; information exchange; and capacity building, including joint efforts on trade and energy cooperation. They also welcomed the initiative to set up the BRICS E-Port Network, which will operate on a voluntary basis, and to establish the BRICS E-commerce Working Group. "We also welcome China’s initiative to host an International Import Expo in 2018 and encourage our business communities to actively participate in it," the declaration said. Taking up the issue of fighting corruption, the declaration states: "Keenly aware of the negative impact of corruption on sustainable development, we support the efforts to enhance BRICS anti-corruption cooperation. We reaffirm our commitment to intensify dialogue and experience sharing and support compiling a compendium on fighting corruption in BRICS countries," the Xiamen declaration adopted by the group on Monday said. The declaration put special emphasis on nuclear power development. "We will work together to promote the most effective use of fossil fuels and wider use of gas, hydro, and nuclear power, which will contribute to the transformation toward a low emissions economy; better energy access, and sustainable development. In this regard, we underline the importance of predictability in accessing technology and finance for expansion of civil nuclear energy capacity which would contribute to the sustainable development in BRICS countries." "We will act on the basis of principles of innovation, partnership, synergy, flexibility, open and favorable business environment, trust and security, and protection of consumer rights in order to ensure the conditions for a thriving and dynamic digital economy, that will foster global economic development and benefit everyone," the document said. In a separate statement earlier, leaders strongly condemned the North Korean nuclear test. "We strongly deplore the nuclear test conducted by the DPRK. We express deep concern over the ongoing tension and prolonged nuclear issue on the Korean Peninsula, and emphasize that it should only be settled through peaceful means and direct dialogue of all the parties concerned," the document adopted at the BRICS summit said.