PRESS RELEASE Putin Will Not Participate in the Upcoming UN General Assembly Sept. 3, 2017 (EIRNS)—Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Sept. 2 that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not be participating in this year’s UN General Assembly, which begins in New York City later this month. President Donald Trump has announced that a summit of world leaders will be held on the eve of the General Assembly session, to discuss reforms to the UN. According to an Agence France Presse news wire, Trump will urge the assembled leaders to sign a 10-point political declaration which backs UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres "in making concrete changes to the United Nations." Fourteen countries will co-host the event (including Britain, Canada, China, Germany, India, Japan, and others), which will be addressed by Trump, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, and Guterres. Peskov declined to comment on the planned meeting, when journalists asked him about it.