PRESS RELEASE EIR’s Marsha Freeman Stresses Importance of China’s Belt and Road in Interview with Iran’s Tasnim News Agency Sept. 3, 2017 (EIRNS)—In an interview with the Iranian Tasnim News Agency, published on Sept. 2, EIR Technology Editor Marsha Freeman emphasized the importance of the worldwide paradigm shift represented by China’s Belt and Road global infrastructure and development program. "The Belt and Road Initiative from China, involving the participation of more than 60 nations, will supersede the dominance of the United States and Europe as the world driver of economic, political, and scientific development," she said in the conclusion of the interview. "Iran is an important element in this global infrastructure initiative. The future for the U.S. and other legacy industrial nations will depend upon their joining and contributing to this worldwide project. It will be within that context that the relations among nations will be defined," including the future of the Iranian nuclear deal Earlier in the interview, the Tasnim reporter had asked about the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the nuclear deal between Iran and five other countries that settled the issue of Iran’s nuclear program. Freeman cautioned the interviewer "about drawing conclusions about the [U.S.] President’s intentions toward Iran, and the nuclear agreement," as the Trump Administration’s policy is still in flux