Russia Reports FBI To Search Russian Consulate and Apartments Saturday
Sept. 1, 2017 (EIRNS)—Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced this afternoon that the FBI has informed them that they intend to search the Russian San Francisco Consulate tomorrow, Saturday, literally hours after being ordered to vacate the building. They also, according to Zakharova (as reported by RT), will search the private apartments of Russian diplomats who have residences in the building. Such a blatant lawless act, if true, is unprecedented.
in the U.S., the ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement, noting that the diplomats have immunity. The diplomats were ordered to leave their apartments, with all family members, for 12 hours to allow the FBI search, the statment says.
Zakharova stated.
It should be noted that the Russian Counsel General in San Francisco, Sergey Petrov, has participated in two public events with the Schiller Institute: June of 2016 on the Belt and Road, and July of 2017 on the Belt and Road.