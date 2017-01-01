PRESS RELEASE Zakharova, Pat Lang Warn Against Another False Flag Chemical Attack In Syria Sept. 1, 2017 (EIRNS)—Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, during her regular press briefing yesterday, warned that there are indications that a Free Syrian Army affiliated opposition group in southern Syria may be planning to stage a series of chemical weapons attacks so that they may be blamed on the Syrian government. "According to our information, the Shabab al-Sunnah paramilitary group has access to chemical weapons," she said, according to the Foreign Ministry transcript. "Today, this group’s munitions warehouse in Bosra Al-Sham contains several rockets with toxic agents. The militants are planning to use these weapons in Daraa Governorate.... As usual, government forces will once again be blamed for launching a chemical attack against civilians." Former Defense Intelligence Agency Middle East expert Retired Col. Patrick Lang called on the readers of his blog to get the word out on the Russian warning. "Having been repeatedly defeated, these scum bags are probably going to try to create another bogus Syrian Government chemical drama," he wrote. "OK! Spread the word pilgrims. There are a hell of a lot of you. 10,000 a day visit this site." Lang reported that Shabab al-Sunnah is one of the U.S. backed Free Syrian Army groups and is one of the few that has directly received U.S.-made TOW anti-tank missiles.