PRESS RELEASE China, Russia Diplomats Insist on No Unilateral Responses on North Korea Crisis Sept. 1, 2017 (EIRNS)—Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke by phone with his Japanese counterpart, Taro Kono, on North Korea today, Xinhua reported. The wire made clear that Wang Yi emphasized the need for the UN Security Council to speak with one unified voice, opposing the imposition of unilateral sanctions by individual countries. He urged adoption of China’s "‘suspension for suspension’ and ‘dual-track’ initiatives, aiming to resolve reasonable security concerns of each side in a balanced approach and resume dialogue to settle the nuclear issue," according to Xinhua. "China’s efforts are in accordance to the Security Council’s resolutions on the DPRK, and are also for the common interests of all parties, including Japan," Wang said. "Unilateral sanctions do not coincide with the Security Council’s resolutions and are not based on international law, he said, adding that Japan should not make any wrong judgements," Xinhua reported. Discussion was clearly tense, but engagement will continue, judging by Xinhua brief summary of Kono’s side of the discussion: "For his part, Kono said Japan strongly opposes the provocative act of launching ballistic missiles again by the D.P.R.K. [North Korea] and proposes that the international community take it seriously. Japan underlines China’s role on this issue and is willing to strengthen communication and coordination with China," he said. For its part, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported today that Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also spoke with Taro Tono today, about North Korea and bilateral issues. Other than that the Japan initiated the call, no further details were given. But Russian Presidential aide Yuri Ushakov criticized the U.S. imposition of unilateral sanctions against North Korea, in his press briefing today. According to Sputnik, Ushakov said that Russia believes that sanctions must be approved by the UN Security Council, and cited Russia’s agreement with China that the UN Security Council plan should be adhered to by all parties; that plan includes sanctions, but also the need for intensifying diplomatic efforts.