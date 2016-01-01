PRESS RELEASE Rep. Rohrabacher Calls Russiagate a Con Job; Looks To Brief Trump on the Truth Aug. 31, 2017 (EIRNS)—Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Calif.), speaking last night on the "Hannity" program on Fox News, said that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, with whom he met recently in London, is "doing us a great service," in terms of the truth that the DNC [Democratic National Committee] revelations in Summer, 2016, were leaked, not hacked. This exchange took place with host Sean Hannity, who plans to have Rohrabacher back next week: HANNITY: Do you believe that this Trump-Russia collusion narrative will be proven false? And do you believe he holds the key? ROHRABACHER: The answer is absolutely yes, and I think that this Russia narrative that you’re talking about, his idea, this unrelenting sinister, you know, story about how Trump colluded with the Russians in order to steal the election is a total con job. It’s a fraud. And it’s masking a power grab because what they’re doing is they’re trying to undermine the ability of the person the voters voted for to—they’re undermining his—his ability to assume the power and authority and appointments that the president of the United States.... [He said later in the interview:] I think what we have here is really important for the truth to be known, and I think the president of the United States needs to hear what the detail is. And I understand that a meeting with myself and the president is being arranged. So at that point, the purpose is to alert the American people to the truth of what, of this whole situation.