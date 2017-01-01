PRESS RELEASE Mattis on Korea: ‘We’re Never Out of Diplomatic Solutions’ Aug. 30, 2017 (EIRNS)—U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis met today with his South Korean counterpart, Song Young-moo, in Washington, to discuss the crisis on the Peninsula. In the press conference afterwards, Mattis was asked about President Trump’s tweet this morning, which said: "The U.S. has been talking to North Korea, and paying them extortion money, for 25 years. Talking is not the answer!" Unfazed, Mattis replied: "We’re never out of diplomatic solutions. We always look for more. We’re never complacent." "We continue to work together," Mattis said. "And the minister and I share a responsibility to provide for the protection of our nations, our populations, and our interests, which is what we are here to discuss today and look for all the areas we can collaborate with already very strong collaboration."