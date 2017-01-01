|
Mattis on Korea: ‘We’re Never Out of Diplomatic Solutions’
Aug. 30, 2017 (EIRNS)—U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis met today with his South Korean counterpart, Song Young-moo, in Washington, to discuss the crisis on the Peninsula. In the press conference afterwards, Mattis was asked about President Trump’s tweet this morning, which said: "The U.S. has been talking to North Korea, and paying them extortion money, for 25 years. Talking is not the answer!" Unfazed, Mattis replied: "We’re never out of diplomatic solutions. We always look for more. We’re never complacent."
"We continue to work together," Mattis said.